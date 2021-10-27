Washington orders Chinese phone carrier out of US market

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. regulators are expelling a unit of China Telecom Ltd., one of the country's three major state-owned carriers, from the American market as a national security threat amid rising tension with Beijing.

China Telecom (Americas) Corp. is required to stop providing domestic interstate and international service in the United States within 60 days, under an order approved Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC cited the danger that Beijing might use the company eavesdrop or disrupt U.S. communications and "engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the United States.