Washington justices strike down felony drug possession law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the state’s felony drug possession law because it doesn’t require prosecutors to prove that someone knowingly or intentionally possessed the drugs.

The ruling came in the case of a Spokane woman who had received a pair of jeans from a friend that had a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket.

Five justices, led by Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud, said the state law was unconstitutional because it criminalized her passive, unknowing conduct, in violation of her due process protections. They noted that Washington was the only state with a drug possession law that didn't require proof of intent.

Another justice, Debra Stephens, wrote that it wasn't necessary to find the law unconstitutional. Instead, she wrote that she would have overturned the woman’s conviction by interpreting the law as implicitly requiring proof that the drugs were possessed intentionally.

Three justices signed a dissent by Justice Charles Johnson, who said the Legislature had the authority to criminalize unknowing drug possession.