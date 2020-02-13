Warren raised $6M since Iowa, hasn't discussed dropping out

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters at a primary election night rally, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters at a primary election night rally, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Warren raised $6M since Iowa, hasn't discussed dropping out 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says she's raised about $6 million from online donors since last week's first-in-the-nation caucuses, fueled by people who want to see her stay in the 2020 race despite underwhelming performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts senator told The Associated Press on Thursday that she had spoken to Senate colleagues about the race and that “right now, it's wide open.”

"There's a lot of froth. It's going to be a long process," Warren said during an interview in the hallways of the Senate.

Warren finished third in Iowa, behind the race's other strong progressive voice, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. But she was fourth in New Hampshire's Tuesday primary, trailing those two and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The results were especially disappointing because Warren had built an impressive campaign infrastructure in Iowa, and New Hampshire borders her home state. Her campaign says she's in the race for the long haul, noting that it has staffers in about 30 states, but the results so far have left some wondering about Warren's fundraising, which relies heavily on small donors giving online around the country — and could evaporate if supporters see her as having little chance to win.

Warren herself provided insight on that Thursday, saying, “I've gotten nearly $6 million online since Iowa because a lot of people out there are very committed to seeing me stay in this race.”

That pales in comparison to Sanders, who reported raising more than $25 million in January alone, but is still respectable. Klobuchar said she raised more than $6 million in the days after last week's debate in New Hampshire, while Buttigieg reported collecting $4 million in four days following the Iowa caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who finished worse than Warren in Iowa and New Hampshire, raised $4.5 million since the start of the month.

“There are a lot of different ways to interrupt where those votes are,” Warren said when asked if Sanders has been more successful in winning over the Democratic Party's progressive wing. “I'll leave it to the pundits.”

Asked if anyone suggested she drop out and support Sanders, she said, “Nope,” but declined to say whether she would endorse Sanders should she leave the race. A top Sanders aide also said Thursday that the pair hadn't spoken about the race.

Warren planned a rally Thursday night in northern Virginia, the first time she was to address supporters since shortly after the New Hampshire polls closed Tuesday. That's when she called Sanders and Buttigieg “great people," but also suggested she'd be in the race over the long haul and could best unite Democrats.

“The fight between factions in our party has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks,” Warren said Tuesday night. “If we’re going to beat Donald Trump in November, we are going to need huge turnout within our party, and to get that turnout, we will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels they can get behind.”

Looking to rebound, Warren’s campaign has increased the number of national television appearances she’s done in recent weeks. The goal is to contrast the perception that a New Hampshire loss raises questions about where Warren might win.

Warren, who once earned a debate scholarship to college, is also focusing on improving her standing during a debate next week in Nevada. That comes after a strong New Hampshire debate performance gave Klobuchar a bounce heading into the primary. Those close to Warren also see an opportunity for her to pick up former supporters of Biden as he continues to struggle.

“The most important thing is to enter Super Tuesday with momentum,” said Adam Green, head of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, referring to March 3, when many states hold votes. “That can happen through one or multiple stellar debate performances, especially as Joe Biden loses supporters and they look for something new.”

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”