Warnings posted at Kailua Bay after wastewater discharges

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health has directed the city and county of Honolulu to post warning signs at Kailua Bay after the city discharged more wastewater into the bay than allowed.

The state health department said the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant started to discharge more wastewater than bacterially allowed starting on Feb. 18, Hawaii News Now reported last Saturday.

The violation was first reported by the city on Feb. 20.

The city is allowed to discharge up to 15.25 million gallons (57.7 million liters) of wastewater daily into Kailua Bay. Officials told Hawaii News Now that operational issues at the treatment plant caused the excessive discharge.

Shoreline samples taken on Wednesday did not show increased bacteria levels in the bay, Hawaii News Now reported. But, the city posted the warning signs on Friday as a precautionary measure because of the bay's recreational appeal.

People have been told not to enter the affected waters until the warning signs are removed.