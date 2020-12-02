Warner man sentenced for sexual assault, voter fraud

A New Hampshire man who was on the run for months before being arrested in June has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including sexual assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and voter fraud, authorities said Wednesday.

Arrest warrants were issued for 31-year-old Douglas Carl Smith, of Warner, in January and he was arrested in June by U.S. Marshals in Vermont.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office on Wednesday announced a negotiated plea agreement addressing the charges brought by its office, the Sullivan County attorney and the Merrimack County attorney.

Smith, who pleaded guilty to voting in both Grafton and Danbury in the March 2018 town elections, was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for the aggravated felonious sexual assault charge, with sentences for the other crimes running concurrently or suspended.