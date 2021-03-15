War's timeline as Syrians mark 10 years since uprising began The Associated Press March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 3 a.m.
1 of30 FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, file photo, Syrian army defectors, celebrate shortly after they defected and join the anti-Syrian regime protesters at Khaldiyeh area in Homs province, central Syria. Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad's government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war. STR/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad’s government erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war.
Despite a decade of fighting and a broken country, Assad remains firmly in power. Syria is economically devastated and divided into three parts. An al-Qaida-linked group dominates the northwestern Idlib province, with Turkey-backed rebels controlling stretches along the Turkish border. U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces hold around a quarter of the country in the northeast. Assad controls the rest.
