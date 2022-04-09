War Crimes Watch: A devastating walk through Bucha's horror CARA ANNA, Associated Press April 9, 2022 Updated: April 9, 2022 7:54 a.m.
FILE - A dog passes near another dog that was killed in the courtyard of a house in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
FILE - Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks next to the corpses of her husband and her brother, who were killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
FILE - A neighbor comforts Natalya, whose husband and nephew were killed by Russian forces, as she cries in her garden in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
FiLE - Municipal workers remove the body of a man who died from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - A woman cries as residents listen to a Ukrainian serviceman speaking after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, April 2, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
A woman cooks on an open fire outside an apartment building which according to residents has no gas, water, electricity and heating for more than a month in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband on the site where he was buried, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
FILE - A man and child ride on a bicycle as bodies of civilians lie in the street in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - The body of a man who was killed lies in the staircase of a building in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - Vladyslav Minchenko, left, with policemen collect information next to corpses of civilians killed in Bucha, before the corpses are transported to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
FILE - A Ukrainian serviceman uses a piece of wood to check if the body of a man dressed in civilian clothing is booby-trapped with explosive devices, in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
The body of a man who was killed with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
FILE - Nina Kirinchenko, 90, greets journalists next to her husband in part of a building that was converted as housing for 400 people, since apartments were used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
FILE - Bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP
FILE - A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman killed at the entrance of her house in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — There is a body in the basement of the abandoned yellow home at the end of the street near the railroad tracks. The man is young, pale, a dried trickle of blood by his mouth, shot to death and left in the dark, and no one knows why the Russians brought him there, to a home that wasn’t his.
There is a pile of toys near the stairs to the basement. Plastic clothespins sway on an empty line under a cold, gray sky. They are all that’s left of normal on this blackened end of the street in Bucha, where tank treads lay stripped from charred vehicles, civilian cars are crushed, and ammunition boxes are stacked beside empty Russian military rations and liquor bottles.