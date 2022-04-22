Walz to deliver 1st State of State at Capitol since 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will return to the House chamber Sunday to deliver his annual State of the State address in front of lawmakers at the Capitol for the first time since the COVID-19 began.
The Democratic governor's address will be the last of his first term before facing a stiff challenge from Republicans in the November election. He's expected to use the address to thank “a whole lot of Minnesotans” for braving the worst of the pandemic before highlighting his budget plans and calling for compromise in the divided Legislature to end the session.