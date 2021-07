ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order aimed at banning so-called conversion therapy Thursday but said it's just a start and called on the Legislature to make it permanent.

Minnesota is now one of about 24 states that, to varying degrees, ban mental health professionals from seeking to change a person's sexual orientation. Eleven Minnesota cities already have local bans, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Duluth.