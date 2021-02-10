Walmart to begin offering vaccinations in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Walmart is taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at its stores across Maine, providing more than 4,000 additional shots a week in the state.

The vaccine will be administered at 24 Walmart stores and two Sam’s Club locations starting on Friday, officials said. Maine is one of 22 states taking part in the program.

The Walmart program is not overseen by the state. Instead, it’s part of a federal retail pharmacy program coordinated with the Biden administration.

Maine would initially receive about 4,300 to 4,800 doses per week at the Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, state officials said. Hannaford and Shaw’s grocery store pharmacies are expected to join the program later.