WVa student opioid abuse awareness contest deadline nears

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A contest deadline is approaching for West Virginia schoolchildren to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

The Kids Kick Opioids contest is open to elementary and middle school students. It can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the deadline to enter is Friday.

Students can work individually or in groups. The winning entry will be used in Morrisey's next statewide newspaper public service advertisement. Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.

Entries can be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office or sent by email.

West Virginia has by far the nation's highest death rate from drug overdoses.