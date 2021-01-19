WVa maple syrup festival canceled for second straight year

PICKENS, W.Va. (AP) — A maple syrup festival in West Virginia has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival in Pickens announced the cancellation Monday. The festival was scheduled to be held in late March.

The festival said on its Facebook page that vendors and crafters who had secured spots for last year's event will be given priority applications for next year.

Part of the decision to cancel was based on the fact that the event is held primarily indoors.

“Well, here we are again faced with a decision in which no matter what decision we make, many people will not agree with the decision,” festival organizers said.