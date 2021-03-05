WVa launches seat belt, child restraint enforcement campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia law enforcement officers are starting a campaign to make sure motorists are using their seat belts and that children inside vehicles are restrained.

The Governor's Highway Safety Program is coordinating the statewide effort that runs through March 21, the state Department of Transportation said.

The state launched its campaign ahead of the national Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization in May.

“I worked the scenes of many crashes as a former law enforcement officer,” said Bob Tipton, the program's director. "I have seen too many people literally pay for not using a seat belt, with their lives. The risk just isn’t worth it.”