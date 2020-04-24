WVU weighing furloughs amid potential $40M loss from virus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is considering furloughing some staffers due to financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic, WVU Vice President Rob Alsop said Thursday.

Alsop said the college could lose between $30 million and $40 million by the end of the fiscal year because of the virus.

The potential furlough would start on May 28 and could last until June 28 or July 26 depending on summer course enrollment and possible federal relief, he said. College faculty, staffers scheduled to teach a class during the furlough period, student employees and federal work study or graduate student assistants are not being considered for the furlough.

Employees would be notified by May 8 if the college moves ahead with any furloughs.