WV fiddler awarded Heritage Fellowship for lifetime of music

John Morris plays his fiddle on his porch at his house in Clay County, W.Va., Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CLAY, W.Va. (AP) — It’s been a long time since a West Virginian has been awarded a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, an honor given to artists for their contributions to folk and traditional arts.

Appalachian weaver B. Dorothy Thompson was the last award-winner from the state.

She won in 2000.

Before that, it was Trinidadian Steel Pan builder and performer Elliott “Ellie” Mannette. The Morgantown resident won in 1999.

Old-time fiddler Melvin Wine won in 1991.

Sitting on the front porch of his Clay County home, John Morris, a 2020 National Heritage Fellow, said, “Melvin was a good friend of mine. He was a great old-time fiddler. We knew each other for years.”

There are probably stories, at least a couple.

Morris is a kind of collector of anecdotes and memories. On his front porch, above the heads of his two dogs Little Boy and Trixie, there’s a pair of wooden ski shoes that probably date back to the 1950s.

From a red string, a weathered, old wooden banjo with a tear across the head hangs from a nail. It’s decoration.

“A friend wanted me to try and fix that,” the 73-year-old laughed. “There was no fixing that, so I hung it up.”

The old-time musician does have a couple of other banjos around, and a couple of fiddles, including an unusual one made from poplar and mulberry.

“Most are made out of maple or some kind of hardwood and a spruce top,” Morris explained.

Along with old records and old notes from past performances, the fiddler has 30-year-old letters from the late fiddler John Johnson.

“He was just brilliant,” Morris said. “He wrote all kinds of stuff and added onto other tunes. His renditions were brilliant. Everybody would say that.”

Johnson could also be a bit of a scoundrel, Morris said.

“He was born above a jailhouse. His father was a jailer,” Morris explained. “But he seemed to be looking to get back in the jail.”

Most of his keepsakes are in his head — tunes and recollections about traditional musicians, particularly from West Virginia and specifically from Clay County.

“At one time, Clay County used to be a hotbed of fiddlers,” he said.

Off the top of his head, Morris mentioned French Carpenter, Wilson Douglas, Doc White and Ira Mullins.

“Everybody wanted to learn Ira Mullins’ version of ‘Fisher’s Hornpipe,’” he said. “It’s the best version.”

Smiling, Morris picked up his fiddle and played it from memory.

There had been many other players and Morris was pleased to be remembered as being part of that community.

Old-time music has been part of Morris’ life almost from the beginning. Born and raised in Clay County, on a little piece of property next to a rushing creek, where he still lives, Morris picked up his first instrument when he was 6 or 7 years old.

“It was my grandfather that taught me,” he said.

Around 9 or 10, his mother showed him how to play her guitar.

“It was one of those Bradley Kincaid mail order guitars,” he said. “She showed me that Carter scratch and could do that Mother Maybelle finger pick. She taught me to play by note.”

Not long after that, French Carpenter got him started on playing the fiddle.

Morris played his first show when he was 11 years old. It was at Clay County’s Centennial Celebration at the 4-H building.

He brought the guitar.

“It wasn’t no contest,” he said. “I went out and played a couple of songs and I thought I did pretty good.”

At the end of the show, Morris packed up the instrument and walked to his Uncle John’s home.

“It was a different time then,” he said. “Nobody thought much of it — an 11-year-old walking along the side of the road.”

A car pulled up alongside. The driver told him to get in.

“It was Clarence Pierson. He owned the sawmill,” Morris said.

At the end of the drive, the sawmill owner handed Morris a dollar — in appreciation for his set at the show.

Morris laughed and said, “From right there, I was hooked. A dollar was a good bit of money back then. You could get a hot dog or a Coke for a dime. It was a good bit of money for a kid to spend on a weekend.”

The dollar was a treat, but it didn’t take Morris long to figure out that music probably wouldn’t pay the bills.

In the mid-1960s, Morris and his brother, David, formed a band, The Morris Brothers. The two performed together and lent their music to Joseph A. “Jock” Yablonski’s campaign for the presidency of the United Mine Workers Association.

The pair hosted festivals across the region, including the Morris Family Old-Time Festival at Ivydale, which was an early model for The Vandalia Gathering, and they were featured in the Academy Award-winning 1976 documentary “Harlan County, USA,” but after a few years together the brothers parted ways.

“We were just going on different tangents,” he said. “He wanted to do more stuff with his wife, I guess, and I got to doing other stuff in other bands.”

David recorded with other artists, did some music for television, and had a separate career from his brother.

Morris said he and his brother would play together every once in a while, but they went long stretches where they didn’t see each other or even speak.

“We ran into each other at the Pipestem festival for their 50th anniversary. We talked for a while, but I didn’t even know where he was living by then,” he said.

David Morris died in 2016. The duo was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

On his own, Morris said it was often just him on a stage with a fiddle.

In time, he went from being a student of old-time musicians to being a teacher of musicians who wanted to learn about old-time music.

He wishes he had more to give, but he never specialized in any one player. Some of his friends, like Wilson Douglas, he said, apprenticed themselves to specific musicians.

“Wilson studied with French Carpenter for seven years,” he said. “French died five days after Wilson got his last song.”

Wilson carried on Carpenter’s legacy.

Morris said he’d picked up songs here and there from a lot of different people, but he never thought he got more than 5% of anything from anyone.

Now, he has less.

“I’ve forgotten more than I ever knew,” he said.

Ten years ago, Morris said he had some kind of spell. After it was over, he’d lost part of his memory.

“It might have been a stroke,” he acknowledged. “All I know is that a lot of the songs I used to know, I only knew in pieces or I just knew the title. I had to relearn some of them.”

Some were just gone.

Now, he’s down to just several hundred different tunes, which is still a lot.

He’s glad to share and looks forward to playing out again, though he doesn’t know when that will be. The coronavirus has put a halt to everything.

Morris said he’d been told by Randall Reid-Smith, the curator of the Department of Arts, Culture and History, that they wanted to honor him at the Vandalia Gathering this year — but then, there was no Vandalia Gathering.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said, glumly.

The National Heritage Fellowship is a fine acknowledgment. It’s the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts and comes with a $25,000 award, but Morris couldn’t help but be a little disappointed.

The fiddler felt the honor mostly belonged to the many others who came before him.

“I carried the bucket, but other people put the water in it,” he said.