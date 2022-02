SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will present the Fred Knapp Quintet next month.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11, at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee.

Named “Jazz Musician of the Year” in 2019 by the West Michigan Jazz Society, Fred Knapp is known for having a special touch on the drum set.

He will be accompanied by an internationally renowned all-star line-up including trombonist Michael Dease, guitarist Randy Napoleon, pianist Matthew Fries, and bassist David Rosin.

“The Fred Knapp Quintet will be another strong example of what happens when presenters collaborate. Like the well-received Diego Rivera show at the Ludington Center of the Arts, the Fred Knapp Quintet will feature internationally celebrated jazz musicians on Valentine’s Day weekend sharing music from the American Songbook. It is an absolute honor to present artists of this caliber to Northern Michigan,” says Ted Malt, director of performing arts and professor of music studies. “By combining our resources, regional presenters can do so much more. I would like to thank Andy Skinner from the Ludington Center for the Arts, Tom Kirk from the Hart Performing Arts Series and Xavier Verna from the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts for their continued unwavering efforts on behalf of live music and the performing arts.”

"I'm deeply grateful for the partnership we have with West Shore Community College and am excited to kick off our first concert in 2022 with these award-winning Jazz musicians,” added Xavier Verna, executive director, Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.

For more information and to purchase general admission tickets, visit westshore.edu/performingarts, call 231-843-5507, or stop by the box office located in the WSCC bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center.

Visa, Master Card, and Discover credit cards are accepted.