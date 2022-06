Photo courtesy of WSCC

SCOTTVILLE — The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run with a boot camp style obstacle course, returns for the seventh year to the West Shore Community College campus with course flights starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 23.

The course will include dredging through muddy trenches, scaling muddy hillsides, slogging through shallow water crossings, and climbing over wooden walls and hay bales, and will challenge the weekend warrior through seasoned athlete.