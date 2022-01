SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College will be holding open auditions at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11 for an upcoming production of “Almost Maine.”

The romantic comedy, directed by Michelle Kiessel, will open March 3. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m., March 3-5 and 2 p.m., March 6.

The “Almost Maine” production first opened in 2002 at the Portland State Company to critical acclaim. Written as a series of nine vignettes, “Almost, Maine” shares several different stories of love and heartbreak all happening at the same magical moment on a wintry Friday evening, somewhere in the sparsely populated, northernmost reaches of Maine

Adult actors of all ages will be considered when casting this show. No advanced preparation is needed. The casting needs of the show are flexible and Kiessel is looking to cast anywhere from 4 to 18 actors.

“This show would be the perfect opportunity for a community member with a busy schedule to get involved in theater at WSCC," Kiessel said. "Given the nature of this show, cast members will have a more flexible rehearsal schedule than we typically require. New faces are always welcomed both on and off stage.”

For more information on the production and auditions, contact Kiessel via email at mkiessel@westshore.edu.