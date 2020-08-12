By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Wisconsin.
U.S. House - District 1
Bryan Steil (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Mark Pocan (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Peter Theron, GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Gwen Moore (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 5
Tom Palzewicz, Dem
U.S. House - District 6
Glenn Grothman (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 7
Tricia Zunker, Dem
U.S. House - District 7
Tom Tiffany (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 8
Amanda Stuck, Dem
U.S. House - District 8
Mike Gallagher (i), GOP
State Senate - District 2
Robert Cowles (i), GOP
State Senate - District 4
Lena Taylor (i), Dem
State Senate - District 6
Alciro Deacon, GOP
State Senate - District 8
Neal Plotkin, Dem
State Senate - District 8
Alberta Darling (i), GOP
State Senate - District 10
Patty Schachtner (i), Dem
State Senate - District 12
Ed Vocke, Dem
State Senate - District 12
Mary Czaja-Felzkowski, GOP
State Senate - District 14
Joni Anderson, Dem
State Senate - District 16
Scott Barker, GOP
State Senate - District 18
Aaron Wojciechowski, Dem
State Senate - District 18
Dan Feyen (i), GOP
State Senate - District 20
Duey Stroebel (i), GOP
State Senate - District 22
Robert Wirch (i), Dem
State Senate - District 24
Paul Piotrowski, Dem
State Senate - District 24
Patrick Testin (i), GOP
State Senate - District 28
Adam Murphy, Dem
State Senate - District 30
Eric Wimberger, GOP
State Senate - District 32
Dan Kapanke, GOP
State Assembly - District 1
Kim Delorit Jensen, Dem
State Assembly - District 1
Joel Kitchens (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 2
Mark Kiley, Dem
State Assembly - District 2
Shae Sortwell (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 3
Emily Voight, Dem
State Assembly - District 3
Ron Tusler (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 4
Kathy Hinkfuss, Dem
State Assembly - District 4
David Steffen (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 5
Jim Steineke (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 6
Gary Tauchen (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 7
Daniel Riemer (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 9
Veronica Diaz, GOP
State Assembly - District 10
David Bowen (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 11
Orlando Owens, GOP
State Assembly - District 12
LaKeshia Myers (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 12
Ozell Cox, GOP
State Assembly - District 13
Sara Rodriguez, Dem
State Assembly - District 13
Rob Hutton (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 14
Robyn Vining (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 15
Jessica Katzenmeyer, Dem
State Assembly - District 15
Joe Sanfelippo (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 16
Kalan Haywood (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 17
Abie Eisenbach, GOP
State Assembly - District 18
Evan Goyke (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 19
Jonathan Brostoff (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 19
Helmut Fritz, GOP
State Assembly - District 20
Christine Sinicki (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 21
Erik Brooks, Dem
State Assembly - District 21
Jessie Rodriguez (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 22
Janel Brandtjen (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 23
Deb Andraca, Dem
State Assembly - District 23
Jim Ott (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 24
Emily Siegrist, Dem
State Assembly - District 24
Dan Knodl (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 25
Kerry Trask, Dem
State Assembly - District 25
Paul Tittl (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 26
Mary Donohue, Dem
State Assembly - District 26
Terry Katsma (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 27
Tyler Vorpagel (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 28
Kim Butler, Dem
State Assembly - District 28
Gae Magnafici (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 29
John Calabrese, Dem
State Assembly - District 30
Sarah Yacoub, Dem
State Assembly - District 30
Shannon Zimmerman (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 31
Elizabeth Lochner-Abel, Dem
State Assembly - District 31
Amy Loudenbeck (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 32
Katherine Gaulke, Dem
State Assembly - District 32
Tyler August (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 33
Mason Becker, Dem
State Assembly - District 33
Cody Horlacher (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 34
Kirk Bangstad, Dem
State Assembly - District 34
Rob Swearingen (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 35
Tyler Ruprecht, Dem
State Assembly - District 36
Jeffrey Mursau (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 37
Abigail Lowery, Dem
State Assembly - District 37
John Jagler (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 38
Melissa Winker, Dem
State Assembly - District 38
Barbara Dittrich (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 39
Izzy Nevarez, Dem
State Assembly - District 39
Mark Born (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 40
Deb Silvers, Dem
State Assembly - District 40
Kevin Petersen (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 41
Nate Zimdars, Dem
State Assembly - District 42
Melisa Arndt, Dem
State Assembly - District 42
Jon Plumer (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 43
Don Vruwink (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 43
Beth Drew, GOP
State Assembly - District 44
Sue Conley, Dem
State Assembly - District 44
DuWayne Severson, GOP
State Assembly - District 45
Mark Spreitzer (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 45
Tawny Gustina, GOP
State Assembly - District 46
Gary Hebl (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 46
Terry Lyon, GOP
State Assembly - District 47
Jimmy Anderson (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 47
Phil Anderson, GOP
State Assembly - District 48
Samuel Anderson, GOP
State Assembly - District 49
Shaun Murphy-Lopez, Dem
State Assembly - District 49
Travis Tranel (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 50
Mark Waldon, Dem
State Assembly - District 50
Tony Kurtz (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 51
Kriss Marion, Dem
State Assembly - District 51
Todd Novak (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 52
Julie Schroeder, Dem
State Assembly - District 52
Jeremy Thiesfeldt (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 53
Michael Schraa (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 54
Gordon Hintz (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 55
Daniel Schierl, Dem
State Assembly - District 56
Diana Lawrence, Dem
State Assembly - District 56
Dave Murphy (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 57
Lee Snodgrass, Dem
State Assembly - District 57
Eric Beach, GOP
State Assembly - District 58
Rick Gundrum (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 59
Timothy Ramthun (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 61
Samantha Kerkman (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 62
August Schutz, Dem
State Assembly - District 62
Robert Wittke (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 63
Joel Jacobsen, Dem
State Assembly - District 63
Robin Vos (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 64
Tip McGuire (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 64
Ed Hibsch, GOP
State Assembly - District 65
Tod Ohnstad (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 65
Crystal Miller, GOP
State Assembly - District 66
Greta Neubauer (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 66
Will Leverson, GOP
State Assembly - District 67
Chris Kapsner, Dem
State Assembly - District 67
Rob Summerfield (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 68
Emily Berge, Dem
State Assembly - District 68
Jesse James (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 69
Brian Giles, Dem
State Assembly - District 70
John Baldus, Dem
State Assembly - District 70
Nancy VanderMeer (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 71
Katrina Shankland (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 71
Scott Soik, GOP
State Assembly - District 72
Criste Greening, Dem
State Assembly - District 72
Scott Krug (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 73
Nick Milroy (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 73
Keith Kern, GOP
State Assembly - District 74
Beth Meyers (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 74
James Bolen, GOP
State Assembly - District 75
John Ellenson, Dem
State Assembly - District 75
David Armstrong, GOP
State Assembly - District 76
Patrick Hull, GOP
State Assembly - District 77
Shelia Stubbs (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 79
Dianne Hesselbein (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 79
Victoria Fueger, GOP
State Assembly - District 80
Chase Binnie, GOP
State Assembly - District 81
Dave Considine (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 81
David Dahlke, GOP
State Assembly - District 83
Alan DeYoung, Dem
State Assembly - District 83
Chuck Wichgers (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 84
Mike Kuglitsch (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 85
Patrick Snyder (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 86
John Spiros (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 87
Richard Pulcher, Dem
State Assembly - District 87
James Edming (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 88
Kristin Lyerly, Dem
State Assembly - District 88
John Macco (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 89
Karl Jaeger, Dem
State Assembly - District 90
Drew Kirsteatter, GOP
State Assembly - District 91
Jodi Emerson (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 91
Charlie Walker, GOP
State Assembly - District 92
Amanda WhiteEagle, Dem
State Assembly - District 92
Treig Pronschinske (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 93
Charlene Charlie Warner, Dem
State Assembly - District 93
Warren Petryk (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 94
Steve Doyle (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 94
Kevin Hoyer, GOP
State Assembly - District 95
Jill Billings (i), Dem
State Assembly - District 95
Jerome Gundersen, GOP
State Assembly - District 96
Loren Oldenburg (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 97
Aaron Perry, Dem
State Assembly - District 97
Scott Allen (i), GOP
State Assembly - District 99
Cindi Duchow (i), GOP
