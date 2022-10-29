WHL roundup: Top-ranked ICE plow past Wheat Kings 4-1

BRANDON, Man. - The Winnipeg ICE surrendered the game's first goal, but then stormed back with four unanswered markers to win their 12th Western Hockey League game of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday.

The ICE, listed No. 1 in this week's Canadian Hockey League top 10 rankings, got goals from Connor McClennon, Ben Zloty, Ty Nash and Carson Lambos to improve to 12-1-0-0. What makes this record even more impressive is that the ICE opened the WHL season with 13 consecutive road games.

Nolan Ritchie scored for the Wheat Kings (6-6-1-0), who were outshot 38-22.

---

REBELS 4 GIANTS 0

RED DEER, ALTA. — Talon Brigley had a goal and two assists, and Rhett Stoesser stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Red Deer Rebels won their 12th straight game with a 4-0 victory over the visiting Vancouver Giants.

Jhett Larson, Jace Isley and Kai Uchacz also scored for the Rebels (12-0-0-0).

The Giants (4-6-1-2) were outshot 33-18.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 COUGARS 4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Jared Davidson and Jordan Gustafson each scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds clipped the Cougars 5-3 in Prince George.

Lucas Ciona also scored for the unbeaten T-Birds (9-0-0-0), who outshot the Cougars 35-29.

Koehn Ziemmer scored twice and Blake Eastman and Fischer O'Brien netted singles for the Cougars (5-6-0-0).

---

WARRIORS 4 SILVERTIPS 1

MOOSE JAW, SASK. — Jagger Firkus scored two goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors beat the visiting Everett Silvertips 4-1.

Brayden Yager and Nathan Pilling also scored for the Warriors (8-4-0-0).

Jackson Berezowski scored for the Silvertips (7-4-0-0).

---

BLADES 2 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. — Tyler Parr scored two third-period goals, including the winner with six minutes left in the game, as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Medicine Hat Tigers 2-1.

The Blades (10-2-0-0) outshot the Tigers 31-19.

Tyler MacKenzie scored for the Tigers (4-6-1-0).

---

BRONCOS 6 ROYALS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. — Raphael Pelletier scored twice as the Swift Current Broncos beat the host Victoria Royals 6-1.

Josh Filmon, Brady Birnie, Josh Davies and Clarke Caswell also scored for the Broncos (4-7-0-0).

Brayden Schuurman scored for the Royals (2-10-2-0).

---

HITMEN 5 OIL KINGS 0

EDMONTON, ALTA. — Brayden Peters made 18 saves for the shutout and Grayden Siepmann had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the Oil Kings 5-0 in Edmonton.

Jacob Wright, Keagan Slaney, Billal Noori and Carson Wetsch also scored for the Hitmen (5-4-1-1).

The Oil Kings (1-11-1-0) were outshot 43-18 on home ice.

---

BLAZERS 5 CHIEFS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Logan Stankoven scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers downed the visiting Spokane Chiefs 5-1.

Kyle Masters, Caedan Bankier and Daylan Kuefler also scored for the Blazers (6-3-1-1).

Jake Gudelj scored for the Chiefs (3-7-0-0).

---

ROCKETS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)

PORTLAND, ORE. -- Andrew Cristall scored at 3:20 of overtime to give the Kelowna Rockets a 4-3 win over the host Portland Winterhawks.

It was Cristall's second goal of the game. Marcus Pacheco and Nolan Flamand also scored for the Rockets (4-6-1-0).

Marek Alscher, Marcus Nguyen and James Stefan scored for the Winterhawks (7-1-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.