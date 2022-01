REGINA - Tanner Howe scored twice on the power play and added two assists to lead the Regina Pats to a 7-1 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists for the Pats (15-17-0-0), which also got goals from Jakob Brook, Zack Stringer, Cole Carrier and Drew Englot. Ryker Evans contributed four assists.