WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL 2020-21 Regular-season Standings All Times Eastern East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Moose Jaw 3 3 0 0 0 11 8 6 Prince Albert 3 2 0 0 1 12 8 5 Saskatoon 2 2 0 0 0 10 5 4 Brandon 3 1 1 1 0 9 11 3 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 0 8 7 2 Regina 3 0 2 1 0 10 17 1 Swift Current 2 0 2 0 0 6 10 0 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 4 4 0 0 0 21 6 8 Medicine Hat 7 4 3 0 0 29 22 8 Red Deer 7 2 3 2 0 21 28 6 Calgary 5 2 2 1 0 13 17 5 Lethbridge 5 2 3 0 0 15 26 4 B.C. Division (on hold) GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kelowna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prince George 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Victoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Division (on hold) GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spokane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tri-City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Wednesday's results At Regina Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon Regina vs. Swift Current Tuesday'sresults At Regina Moose Jaw 5 Regina 4 (OT) Prince Albert 5 Brandon 3 Thursday's games Portland at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m. At Regina Winnipeg vs. Moose Jaw, 6 p.m. Swift Current at Brandon, 10 p.m. Friday's games Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m. Spokane at Seattle, 9:05 p.m. At Regina Prince Albert vs. Saskatoon, 10 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 20 Edmonton at Red Deer, 8 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m. Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m. Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m. At Regina Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current, 6 p.m. Brandon vs. Regina, 10 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 21 Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m. Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m. Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m. At Regina Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m. Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.