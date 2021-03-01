https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WHL-2020-21-Standings-15987299.php
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division (on hold)
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pt
|Brandon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moose Jaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prince Albert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Regina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saskatoon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swift Current
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pt
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3
|4
|Medicine Hat
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6
|4
|Red Deer
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|12
|1
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lethbridge
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0
B.C. Division (on hold)
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pt
|Kamloops
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelowna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prince George
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
U.S. Division (on hold)
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pt
|Everett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spokane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tri-City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Note: Season begins at select Alberta regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday'sresults
Edmonton 7 Lethbridge 2
Medicine Hat 7 Red Deer 2
Friday's results
Edmonton 7 Lethbridge 1
Medicine Hat 5 Red Deer 4 (OT)
___
Friday, Mar. 5
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Red Deer at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 6
Calgary at Red Deer, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
View Comments