Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
House elections in Washington.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|0
|0
|0
|Leading
|6
|4
|0
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|6
|4
|0
|Current
|57
|41
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 10:38
