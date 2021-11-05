WA Senate considers plan that includes COVID-19 testing

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Under a plan being considered by the Washington Senate, lawmakers in that chamber would conduct their work through a mix of virtual committee meetings and on-site votes, and senators and staff would have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to regular testing to be on campus when the session starts in January.
For days when lawmakers are on the chamber floor to vote, daily testing for all senators and staff — regardless of vaccination status — would be required, under the proposal being considered by the Senate Facilities and Operations Committee.