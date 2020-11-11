https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-House-Trend-15717537.php
WA-House-Trend
The Associated PressUpdated
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the U.S.
House elections in Washington.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|6
|3
|0
|Leading
|1
|0
|0
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|7
|3
|0
|Current
|7
|3
|0
AP Elections 11-10-2020 16:38
