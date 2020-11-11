https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-House-8-elected-15717960.php
BULLETIN (AP) — Kim Schrier, Dem, elected U.S. House, District 8,
Washington.
AP Elections 11-10-2020 19:47
