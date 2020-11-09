By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR McMrrsR Wilson
Asotin 7 6 8,131 3,533
Columbia 2 1 1,829 543
Ferry 2 1 2,930 1,274
Garfield 2 2 1,183 272
Lincoln 4 3 5,482 1,349
Pend Oreil 4 3 6,005 2,326
Spokane 145 136 170,788 117,200
Stevens 15 12 15,545 5,805
Walla Wlla 14 10 12,401 8,672
Whitman 11 8 8,803 7,530
Totals 206 182 233,097 148,504

AP Elections 11-09-2020 15:03