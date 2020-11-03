WA-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Newhous McKinley Adams 3 0 0 0 Benton 50 0 0 0 Douglas 6 0 0 0 Franklin 15 0 0 0 Grant 19 0 0 0 Okanogan 11 0 0 0 Walla Wlla 2 0 0 0 Yakima 55 0 0 0 Totals 161 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-03-2020 10:53