https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-House-3-Cnty-15697683.php
WA-House-3-Cnty
The Associated PressUpdated
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Herrera
|Long
|Clark
|125
|0
|0
|0
|Cowlitz
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Klickitat
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Skamania
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thurston
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wahkiakum
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|202
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 10:53
Most Popular
-
1
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
2
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
-
4
Halozyme Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
2 men killed, boy wounded in separate St. Louis shootings
-
7
Alert: US construction spending rises 0.3% in September, fourth straight monthly gain
-
8
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
9
NY Forecast
-
10
Lake County 4-H, Grand Oaks join to create pen pal program
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.