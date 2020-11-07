https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Decided-15708835.php
WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Decided
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Advisory Vote 35 - Repeal Aerospace Tax Hike,
approved, Washington.
AP Elections 11-06-2020 18:12
Most Popular
-
1
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
5
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
How to deal with an out-of-control coworker
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.