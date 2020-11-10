https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty-15717387.php
WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Advisory Vote 35 - Repeal Aerospace Tax Hike.
|TP
|PR
|Repealed
|Maintnd
|Adams
|3
|2
|3,543
|1,286
|Asotin
|7
|6
|7,337
|3,661
|Benton
|50
|48
|65,363
|30,238
|Chelan
|21
|20
|24,860
|14,858
|Clallam
|24
|23
|25,697
|17,214
|Clark
|125
|118
|145,478
|101,823
|Columbia
|2
|1
|1,679
|560
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|39,519
|16,834
|Douglas
|10
|9
|13,479
|6,015
|Ferry
|2
|1
|2,907
|1,149
|Franklin
|15
|14
|20,132
|9,555
|Garfield
|2
|2
|952
|410
|Grant
|19
|16
|24,029
|8,766
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|22,817
|11,899
|Island
|24
|23
|27,936
|21,444
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|9,276
|12,993
|King
|595
|590
|451,644
|644,698
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|80,498
|66,466
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|14,890
|8,611
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|7,116
|4,179
|Lewis
|23
|22
|31,084
|11,897
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|5,139
|1,468
|Mason
|18
|17
|22,371
|12,206
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|9,914
|6,253
|Pacific
|7
|6
|8,533
|4,636
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|6,004
|2,000
|Pierce
|227
|215
|256,079
|173,340
|San Juan
|6
|5
|4,720
|6,869
|Skagit
|35
|27
|33,293
|22,711
|Skamania
|4
|3
|4,258
|2,373
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|232,325
|173,045
|Spokane
|145
|139
|170,869
|104,746
|Stevens
|15
|12
|15,310
|5,361
|Thurston
|82
|75
|77,748
|71,660
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,900
|898
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|13,563
|8,141
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|64,564
|62,871
|Whitman
|11
|9
|8,738
|7,912
|Yakima
|55
|46
|53,275
|27,743
|Totals
|2,000
|1,892
|2,008,839
|1,688,789
AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03
