WA-AdvVote-33-EndEquipRentTax-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 33 - Repeal Equipment Rental Tax.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd Adams 3 2 3,921 957 Asotin 7 6 8,342 2,711 Benton 50 47 71,181 24,649 Chelan 21 20 27,932 11,807 Clallam 24 20 26,268 13,294 Clark 125 117 163,080 85,197 Columbia 2 1 1,816 438 Cowlitz 30 28 43,634 12,825 Douglas 10 9 14,865 4,656 Ferry 2 1 3,346 731 Franklin 15 14 22,184 7,501 Garfield 2 2 1,123 252 Grant 19 11 19,498 5,016 Grays Harb 20 18 25,557 9,289 Island 24 23 31,087 18,487 Jefferson 12 10 10,673 11,501 King 595 560 477,822 615,121 Kitsap 79 75 89,837 56,708 Kittitas 11 10 16,893 6,841 Klickitat 7 5 7,854 3,067 Lewis 23 22 34,147 8,667 Lincoln 4 3 5,674 979 Mason 18 17 25,237 9,447 Okanogan 11 8 11,256 4,860 Pacific 7 6 9,768 3,488 Pend Oreil 4 3 6,694 1,356 Pierce 227 214 282,066 148,137 San Juan 6 5 5,311 6,276 Skagit 35 25 34,218 18,457 Skamania 4 3 4,759 1,731 Snohomish 213 202 246,637 153,810 Spokane 145 136 185,471 89,721 Stevens 15 12 17,162 3,555 Thurston 82 73 85,532 60,168 Wahkiakum 2 1 2,171 622 Walla Wlla 16 11 14,786 6,925 Whatcom 64 61 70,682 57,269 Whitman 11 8 9,575 5,990 Yakima 55 42 54,691 19,252 Totals 2,000 1,831 2,172,750 1,491,758

AP Elections 11-09-2020 15:03