https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-90-ReqPubSchoolSexEd-All-100-15762632.php
WA-90-ReqPubSchoolSexEd-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Washington: Require Sex Education (Allow SB 5395)
1992 of 2000 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 2,283,630 - 58 percent
No, 1,665,906 - 42 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
4
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
5
Vallejo to pay $750,000 to end lawsuit over police beating
-
6
Lake County community events calendar
-
7
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.