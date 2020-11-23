https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-90-ReqPubSchoolSexEd-All-100-15747587.php
WA-90-ReqPubSchoolSexEd-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Washington: Require Sex Education (Allow SB 5395)
1977 of 2000 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 2,279,992 - 58 percent
No, 1,662,717 - 42 percent
