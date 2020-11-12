https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-90-ReqPubSchoolSexEd-All-100-15721616.php
Washington: Require Sex Education (Allow SB 5395)
1940 of 2000 precincts reporting - 97 percent
x-Yes, 2,256,828 - 58 percent
No, 1,638,225 - 42 percent
