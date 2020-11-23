https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-32-EndBagTax-All-100-15747572.php
Published
Washington: Repeal Plastic Bag Tax (At retail stores)
1977 of 2000 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 1,486,287 - 39 percent
x-No, 2,346,692 - 61 percent
