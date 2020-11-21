https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-32-EndBagTax-All-100-15744582.php
WA-32-EndBagTax-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Washington: Repeal Plastic Bag Tax (At retail stores)
1977 of 2000 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 1,485,676 - 39 percent
x-No, 2,346,344 - 61 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
2
Lake County community events calendar
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
5
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
6
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
7
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
8
Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police
-
9
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
10
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.