https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-32-EndBagTax-All-100-15741940.php
WA-32-EndBagTax-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Washington: Repeal Plastic Bag Tax (At retail stores)
1976 of 2000 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 1,484,411 - 39 percent
x-No, 2,344,457 - 61 percent
