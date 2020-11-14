https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-32-EndBagTax-All-100-15727216.php
Washington: Repeal Plastic Bag Tax (At retail stores)
1966 of 2000 precincts reporting - 98 percent
Yes, 1,477,767 - 39 percent
x-No, 2,334,748 - 61 percent
