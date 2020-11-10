https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/WA-32-EndBagTax-All-100-15715448.php
WA-32-EndBagTax-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Washington: Repeal Plastic Bag Tax (At retail stores)
1892 of 2000 precincts reporting - 95 percent
Yes, 1,454,120 - 39 percent
x-No, 2,287,186 - 61 percent
