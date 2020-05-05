W. Virginia city to give employees bonus for work amid virus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A city in West Virginia will give its employees a one-time extra payment for continuing to work with the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Huntington City Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday that $900 will be awarded to all the members of unions representing city police, firefighters and administrative employees who did not work remotely during the virus outbreak. Nearly 285 employees will receive the extra-duty pay in May.

Administrative staff who changed their schedule for remote work will receive 50% of the payment, the city said in a statement. The more than $200,000 needed for the extra payments will come from the city’s budget.