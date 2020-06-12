W. Virginia Mothman festival postponed due to virus outbreak

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (AP) — An annual festival that commemorates a local legend about a “Mothman” in West Virginia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the festival honoring the legend of the red-eyed creature’s sightings in Point Pleasant was held this September as previously scheduled, it would “be subpar and lackluster to what has been built over the last 18 years,” organizers for the event said on Facebook while announcing the change Thursday. The festival has now been moved to September 2021.

Admission to the event held in downtown Point Pleasant is free to the public and features live music and cosplay. Visitors have to pay a fee to see the Mothman Museum and for some attractions, according to the festival.