https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/W-Va-attorney-general-sues-over-alleged-egg-15409196.php
W.Va. attorney general sues over alleged egg price gouging
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit Tuesday against an egg supplier for alleged price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.
Morrisey said Green Valley Poultry Farms owner Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. charged grocery stores more than 200% above normal prices for wholesale eggs earlier this year. In some cases, prices were raised nearly 300%, according to the attorney general.
The civil case accuses the company of violating the state's consumer protection act and seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties for violations of a price gouging statute and an injunction to prevent such conduct.
Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.
View Comments