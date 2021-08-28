Voting rights advocates rally for stronger elections laws BRIAN SLODYSKO and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 5:16 p.m.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, third from right in front, holds a banner with Martin Luther King, III, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, second from right, and Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, right, among others, during the march to call for sweeping protections against a further erosion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Washington.
Demonstrators hold signs during a march for voting rights, marking the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Washington. Hundreds of thousands of voting rights advocates rallied across the country Saturday to call for sweeping protections against a further erosion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of voting rights advocates rallied across the country Saturday to call for sweeping federal laws that would wipe out voting restrictions advancing in some Republican-controlled states that could make it harder to cast a ballot.
Many activists view the fight over voting rules as the civil rights issue of the era. But frustrations have mounted for months because two expansive election bills have stalled in the U.S. Senate, which is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans and the measures lack the votes to overcome a GOP blockade.
Written By
BRIAN SLODYSKO and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN