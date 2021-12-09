Vote shock in Chávez homeland underscores Venezuela's divide REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 10:28 a.m.
BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — Farmer Julio Álvarez hasn’t sold milk in about a year and a half even though the cows at his farm in northwestern Venezuela are milked at dawn every day.
Fuel shortages and rationing amid Venezuela's economic meltdown make it impossible to transport it to market, except in 18-gallon (70-liter) plastic containers strapped to a motorcycle. So he switched to making a much-less-profitable cheese.
REGINA GARCIA CANO