Volkswagen lowers sales outlook as chip shortage hits profit

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers Thursday and reported a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter as the global shortage of semiconductors disproportionately hit the company's business in China despite strong demand for its cars there.

The company said deliveries in 2021 would be in line with last year's. Previously, Volkswagen expected an increase in unit sales. It said operating profit fell 12% to 2.8 billion euros ($3.25 billion) compared to the year-earlier quarter, which also was weak due to the coronavirus pandemic.