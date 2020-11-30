Virus-related hospitalizations in WVa jump 29% in past week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in West Virginia jumped 29% in the past week as the pandemic continues to worsen in the state.

There were a record 597 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday, including 162 in intensive care units, according to state health data. That's up from 463 people hospitalized on Nov. 22.

And it's more than doubled from a month ago, when there were 240 virus-related hospitalizations in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice and leaders remain reluctant to impose new restrictions on businesses and public life. The state has instead focused on mask wearing and increased testing.

The state has reported at least 735 virus-related deaths, including six on Monday.

