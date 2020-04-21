Virus delays launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines' new network

FILE - In this March 29, 2016 file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network will be blooming late because of the coronavirus crisis.

The network's planned October launch is being pushed back because of production delays related to the COVID-19 disease, it was announced Tuesday. A new debut date wasn’t immediately announced.

The pandemic has brought most TV and film production to a standstill.

Discovery Inc.'s DIY Network will be rebranded as the Magnolia Network when the joint venture with the husband-and-wife team's Magnolia company launches.

To tide viewers over, the DIY Network will air a special Sunday previewing some of Magnolia Network's series and revisiting “Fixer Upper,” the HGTV renovation series that launched Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV careers from Waco, Texas.

The four-hour “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead” will offer sneak peeks at shows including “Family Dinner" with host Andrew Zimmern, and the England-based remodeling series “Bespoke Kitchens.”

Online: http://www.magnolia.com/network