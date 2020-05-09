Virus claims 133 more Michigan lives; toll reaches 4,526

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The coronavirus has claimed 133 additional lives in Michigan, pushing the state's death toll from the outbreak to 4,526, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday.

With 430 new cases reported, Michigan has a total of 46,756, the agency said.

The number of state residents who have recovered from the disease has reached 22,686, it said. It defines recoveries as cases 30 days out or longer from their onset of illness.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 28, though manufacturers may go back to work Monday. Bars and restaurants have asked to be allowed to reopen May 29.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.